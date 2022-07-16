Karura Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Karura has a market capitalization of $19.05 million and $683,632.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karura coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003134 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Karura has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00048847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00021446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

