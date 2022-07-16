Kava Reaches Market Capitalization of $399.26 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $399.26 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00008230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00099228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00279287 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00041866 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 233,329,739 coins and its circulating supply is 228,361,036 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars.

