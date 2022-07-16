Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kforce Price Performance

KFRC stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. Kforce has a one year low of $55.94 and a one year high of $81.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $416.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

