KickToken Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $1.20 million and $219,279.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickToken has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KickToken

KICK is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

