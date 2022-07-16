Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,777,100 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 4,145,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.3 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $1.32 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.