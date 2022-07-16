Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

