Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 20,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of KFS opened at $5.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 161.76% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon purchased 28,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $164,350.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,624,444 shares in the company, valued at $14,880,597.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon purchased 28,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $164,350.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,624,444 shares in the company, valued at $14,880,597.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc purchased 9,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $51,307.71. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,477,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,223.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 165,928 shares of company stock worth $902,700 in the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

