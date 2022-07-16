Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €67.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($67.00) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($88.00) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($89.00) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.00) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($92.00) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €81.00 ($81.00) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of KGX stock opened at €41.82 ($41.82) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($57.87) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($81.82). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.88.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

