KLK Capital Management LLC Invests $898,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,673 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE:NKE opened at $104.70 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

