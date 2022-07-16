Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Kohl’s Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.1% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 77,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

