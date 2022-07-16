Komodo Trading 27.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $38.62 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00295863 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00076475 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00078867 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004192 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,703,243 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

