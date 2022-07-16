Komodo Trading 27.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $38.62 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00295863 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00076475 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00078867 BTC.
- RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004192 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000185 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,703,243 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
