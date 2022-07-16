Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.35

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 76418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADRNY. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($31.00) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

