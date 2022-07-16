Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $72.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.02 and a beta of 2.00. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $72.53.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

