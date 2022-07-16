Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Kronos Worldwide worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $562.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.02 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 58.02%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

