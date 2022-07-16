Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Cut to CHF 260 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 300 to CHF 260 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 269 to CHF 278 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.50.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kuehne + Nagel International Dividend Announcement

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.3138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

(Get Rating)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.