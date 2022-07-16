KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the June 15th total of 624,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in KVH Industries by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KVH Industries by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KVH Industries by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of KVHI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 67,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,654. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

