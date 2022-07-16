Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (LH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on September 9th

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $244.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.58. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

