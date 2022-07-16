Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $173.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.45.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $144.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.80. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

