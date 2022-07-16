Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Trading Up 2.9%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.46 and last traded at $34.19. Approximately 187,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,034,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

