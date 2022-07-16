Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.
SWIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.36.
Latham Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of SWIM opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $703.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
