LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Cut to $12.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LZ. Citigroup raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

LZ stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1,446.94% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

