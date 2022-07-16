Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $292.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $335.00 to $292.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Up 1.4 %

LII stock opened at $216.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.78. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $345.65.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners lifted its position in Lennox International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Lennox International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lennox International by 776.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 38,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lennox International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.