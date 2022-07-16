Lethean (LTHN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $103,675.65

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $103,675.65 and approximately $42.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.84 or 0.06275647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00025274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00255020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.41 or 0.00659651 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00077283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00512192 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005886 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

