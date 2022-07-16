Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

Shares of LNNGY stock traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $213.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,391. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.26 and a 200 day moving average of $216.92. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $158.73 and a 12-month high of $348.89.

Li Ning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.6896 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

