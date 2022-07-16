Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001376 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $124,661.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00259755 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001491 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

