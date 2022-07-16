Litecoin (LTC) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.85 billion and $396.64 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $54.37 or 0.00254025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00025160 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001467 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,732,394 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

