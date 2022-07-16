Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official website for Loki is loki.network.

Buying and Selling Loki

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

