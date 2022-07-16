Loki Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,142.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.07 or 0.06324047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00260308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00654031 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00080327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.25 or 0.00511990 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loki is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Buying and Selling Loki

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

