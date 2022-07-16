MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Lowered to $20.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGNX. Guggenheim downgraded MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.89.

MacroGenics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $258.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.24). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Karrels acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in MacroGenics by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

