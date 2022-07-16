Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Short Interest Update

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 866,000 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the June 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 334,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Magenta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.86. 275,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,617. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

