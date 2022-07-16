MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MEGI opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEGI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 73,183 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,184,000.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

