Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU) Short Interest Update

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mana Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAAQU remained flat at $10.25 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. Mana Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mana Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAAQU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,000.

Mana Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

