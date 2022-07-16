Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MARA. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

MARA opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $83.45.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

