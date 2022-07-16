Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Shares Down 7.4% on Insider Selling

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. 85,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 409,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Specifically, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 29,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$998,746.44. In other Marathon Gold news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,179.30. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$998,746.44.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOZ. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.48.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.47.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Gold

(Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.