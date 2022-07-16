MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE HZO opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

