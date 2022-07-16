Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Short Interest Update

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,464. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.