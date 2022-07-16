Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Up 104.3% in June

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the June 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

MRTMF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Maritime Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Maritime Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

