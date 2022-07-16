MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001322 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $899,398.68 and $13,206.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,780.17 or 0.99952948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00043195 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00207593 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00262082 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00111050 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00063314 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004357 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.