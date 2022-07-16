Maxcoin (MAX) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.00

Maxcoin (MAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $91,064.45 and $7.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 62.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,166.16 or 0.99973167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00043138 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00210259 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00260432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00109600 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00062688 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004334 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

