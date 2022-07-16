Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Down 51.9% in June

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the June 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMIZF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.50 ($8.50) to €8.10 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.30) to €8.80 ($8.80) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meliá Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

Meliá Hotels International Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of Meliá Hotels International stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 994. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $8.37.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

