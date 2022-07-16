Meme (MEME) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00209988 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00544521 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com.

Meme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.