Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.2 %

MRK stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

