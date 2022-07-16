MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the June 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

Shares of MKKGY stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $34.99. 71,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,197. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €220.00 ($220.00) to €225.00 ($225.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €208.00 ($208.00) to €200.00 ($200.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.67.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

