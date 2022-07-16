Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 73,933 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Separately, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,131. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33.

