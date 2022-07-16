Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $164.70 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $445.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

