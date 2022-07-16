Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $10,867,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

