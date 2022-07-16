Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $18,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $318,096,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 88,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,917,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,440,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,158.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,203.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,343.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.