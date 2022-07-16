MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Down 66.8% in June

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the June 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 32,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $7.42.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Stories
