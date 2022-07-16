MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $49.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.64% from the company’s current price.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

