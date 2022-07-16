Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $354.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $354.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $349.52.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $256.72 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

